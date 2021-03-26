Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District to fill time capsule marking 150 years of service

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District will fill a time capsule to mark 150 years of service in the state on Friday.

The Charleston District has played a critical role in the growth and prosperity of South Carolina, delivering solutions when it comes to infrastructure.

“Initially charged with construction of Forts Johnson, Moultrie and Sumter and the jetties, Charleston District has responded to changing defense requirements and played an integral role in the region and nation’s development,” according to its website.

The district designs and oversees engineering solutions for the state, military and has “unique and verified programs” that include civil works, navigation, and emergency management.

In 1989, the district worked on solutions to fix the Ben Sawyer Bridge after it was tipped off its axis during Hurricane Hugo, and had the bridge up in just a few weeks.

Right now, they are studying coastal storm risks to Charleston’s peninsula and how a potential barrier could protect the area from sea rise, hurricanes, and flooding.

During a special ceremony on Friday, the district will present an update on contributions they’ve made over the years and provide an update on current projects.

A team will also fill a time capsule which will be opened in 2046. Learn more about the district’s special 150th celebration by clicking here.