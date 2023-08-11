ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of Palms police announced Friday the arrest of an 18-year-old man in connection with the April 7 beach shooting.

Davion Bobby Del’Shawn Singleton, 18, of Charleston, was taken into custody by officers with the Charleston City Police Department on Friday, according to Sgt. Matthew Storen.

Singleton is being charged with five counts of attempted murder, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, one count of unlawful carrying of a firearm, and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle.

The shootings stemmed from a so-called “senior skip day” where multiple fights broke out on the beach.

Isle of Palms officers were making an arrest for a physical disturbance that happened under a private pier on the beach during the afternoon of April 7. While officers were separating the individuals, several shots were heard in the area.

The incident sparked chaos on the beach with crowds running in all directions. Multiple victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

“Immediate medical assistance was provided, and the five victims were transported to a local hospital where they received treatment,” officials said.

Several others were previously arrested for their roles in the disturbance and shooting.