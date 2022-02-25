CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Katie Arrington, a Republican candidate for South Carolina’s First Congressional District, met with Donald Trump in Florida this week.

Arrington, who announced her campaign on Feb 8, said she was grateful for the former president’s invitation to Mar-a-Lago earlier this week to “talk about the Lowcountry.”

Photos Arrington shared on her Twitter account show the candidate speaking on a panel at Mar-a-Lago in what appeared to be a “Take Back Congress Candidate Forum.”

Trump announced his endorsement of Arrington over incumbent Nancy Mace earlier this month.

“Katie Arrington is running against an absolutely terrible candidate,” Trump said, calling Mace’s “remarks and attitude…devastating for her community, and not at all representative of the Republican Party to which she has been very disloyal.”

Photo: Katie Arrington poses with former president Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago (via @karringtonsc)

Arrington recently resigned from her Trump-appointed position at the Pentagon, which was marred by scandal, and has since boasted her relationship with the former president.

Arrington once served on the South Carolina House of Representatives for District 94 and later beat Mark Sanford in the Republican primary in June 2018. She lost in the general election to Democrat Joe Cunningham.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster also traveled to Mar-a-Lago for a private visit with Donald Trump earlier this month. Gov. McMaster’s team would not disclose details about their conversation.