LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three school buses were damaged during what officials believe may have been an act of arson in Ladson.

The C&B Fire Department responded to a reported vehicle fire off Von Oshen Road on Monday afternoon. At the scene, firefighters found two school buses on fire with a third being threatened by the flames.

The row of buses were parked in a field outside the South Carolina Department of Education’s bus maintenance facility.

Derek Phillips, director of communications for the SC Dept. of Education, said damage was sustained to three decommissioned buses on the property.

“According to the fire department’s preliminary findings, the cause of the fire is suspected arson,” said Phillips. “We will have no further information until the fire department releases its official report later this week.”

“While the situation is unfortunate, we are thankful that no one was injured and there is no impact to student transportation in the Summerville area,” he added.

Crews from the North Charleston Fire Department and Pine Ridge Fire Rescue provided assistance.

News 2 is working to learn more.

__

Photos courtesy C&B Fire Department