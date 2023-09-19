CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Grand Bohemian Gallery in downtown Charleston is offering a unique viewing experience for those with Color Deficiency.

September is Color Bind Awareness Month.

People with red-green Color Deficiency, also known as color blindness, see 10% of the one million hues and shades visible to those with regular color vision.

During September, the Grand Bohemian Gallery Charleston is partnering with EnChroma to provide color-enhancing lenses in their gallery.

“EnChroma’s patented color-blind lens technology has revolutionized the way people with red-green color blindness can see the world,” Kate Stanton Melendez with the Grand Bohemian Gallery Charleston said.

“Developed almost two decades ago, they’ve continually combined the latest in color perception neuroscience, optical dyes, lens material innovations, and manufacturing techniques to deliver color blind glasses that are scientifically proven to stimulate the brain’s color processing center and enhance color vision.”

Elaine Schloss’ Male Nude Against a Red Wall.

True color vs. Protanopia red-green color blindness. (Credit: Kessler Collection)

People with color blindness can experience art in full color with EnChroma at the Grand Bohemian Gallery through September.

The Grand Bohemian Gallery is open:

Monday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Friday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information on EnChroma, visit enchroma.com.