CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Today marks 15 years since the opening of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge (Ravenel Bridge).

The bridge was designed to withstand shipping accidents and natural disasters including hurricanes in the Lowcountry.

The bridge has a main span of about 1,500 ft. and is the third longest among cable-stayed bridges in the Western Hemisphere.

State leaders broke ground on the Ravenel Bridge in 2001 and construction was completed in 2005. It opened to traffic on July 16, 2005.