Artifacts from Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum to be featured in upcoming Korean War film

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Several artifacts from the Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum collection will be used in an upcoming Korean War film, ‘Devotion.’

A spokesperson for Patriots Point said more than a dozen Ready Room chairs, a Captain’s chair and sinks from aboard the USS Yorktown were borrowed from the museum to provide a historically accurate set in the movie production.

Devotion completed an extensive restoration of the nearly 80-year-old chairs, including cleaning, painting, and making new cushions for the backrests and seats, according to Patriots Point.

They say the artifacts were returned to the museum in April and visitors will soon see the chairs re-incorporated into existing exhibits.

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum

“We are very thankful to the Devotion team for restoring our chairs to their original glory,” said Museum Curator Melissa Buchanan. “Restorations of this extent can cost thousands of dollars per chair. Because of this project, these chairs will be around for another generation to learn from and enjoy.”

So, what is the movie about? Devotion tells the story of two naval pilots: the first African-American Naval Aviator Jesse Brown and Medal of Honor Recipient Tom Hudner, and highlights their friendship and experiences during the Korean War.

Film crew could not reveal which specific scenes feature the chairs, but producers say the Ready Room chairs were used in multiple days of filming and will be seen clearly in the movie.

“At Patriots Point, visitors can explore Korean War history, and ships and planes like those featured in the film,” Patriots Point said. “Brown and Hudner were assigned to the USS Leyte (CV-32), an Essex class carrier similar to the USS Yorktown (CV-10). On the Hangar Deck, visitors will find an F4U Corsair plane, the same type of aircraft Brown flew during the mission featured in Devotion.”

Devotion stars Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell. It’s expected to premiere next year.