MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A special ceremony was held Friday for a law enforcement K-9 who passed away over the summer.

K-9 Thor served the Mount Pleasant Police Department for seven years until his retirement in March 2021. The retired police dog later passed away peacefully at his home in September 2023.

Now, he will serve a new purpose along the South Carolina coast.

K-9 Thor’s ashes were donated to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) for reef development and restoration along the coast, according to officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Thor was escorted to Remleys Point Public Boat Landing on Friday where the Mount Pleasant Police Department Marine Patrol provided him with an escort to his final resting place.

K-9 Thor ceremony held Friday | Image courtesy Mount Pleasant Police Department

“K9 Thor spent his career concerned with the needs of others and he continues to do this after his passing,” the department said in a post on social media. “We’re grateful for his service and bravery during his time with Mount Pleasant.”

Thor was born in the Netherlands and was half German Shepherd and half Belgian Malinois. He served as a dual-purpose K-9 and was trained for patrol work and narcotic detection. He also participated in numerous educational events and town functions.

He was awarded First Responder of the Month by the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce in December 2019 for assisting in the apprehension of a suspect in the Wando Crossing Shopping Center.

Thor is credited with rescuing overdose victims and assisted with an armed robbery arrest and a burglary prosecution during his time with the agency.

Thor retired in March 2021 and spent his days at home with his handler, SPO Andrew Scott.