NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A portion of Ashley Phosphate Road was temporarily shut down Wednesday afternoon because of downed lines.

The incident happened between Dorchester Manor and Windsor Hill just before 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.

A spokesperson with Dominion Energy confirmed the lines were not powerlines, but cable tv lines instead.

Ashley River Fire District responded to the scene. Ashley Phosphate Road was later reopened.

There is no word on what caused the lines to come down.