DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The new Ashley River Park is set to open this weekend in Dorchester County.

News 2 was on site for a sneak preview Monday.

There are more than 80-acres at the current site, and Dorchester County is planning to add more than 100 additional acres across the street.

Visitors will find a splash pad and new playground equipment, including a zipline.

There is also a large fishing lake next to a pavilion and trails to walk along the Ashley River.

“One of the things we really wanted to do, as we love Charleston County Parks, we really wanted to bring those concepts back home. So, if you think large playground, large open meadows, large fishing pond, three-quarters of a mile of Ashley River trail frontage. We’ll eventually have a rock wall and climbing wall and ropes course,” said Vice Chairman Jay Byars, Dorchester County Council.

The park, which is set to open to the public on Saturday, will be available seven days a week from dawn until dusk.