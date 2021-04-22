Ashley River Road named one of the most beautiful drives in the United States

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry roadway has been named one of the most beautiful drives in the United States!

Big 7 Travel rounded up the best scenic drives from across the country and Charleston’s very own Ashley River Road made its top 50 list.

The roadway – part of the Ashley River Historic District – was ranked #40 between the Newport Loop in Rhode Island and Badlands Loop Scenic Byway in South Dakota.

Thought to be the oldest road in South Carolina still in use today, Big 7 Travel highlighted Ashley River Road for its “moss-draped live oak tree canopy” draped over the 11.5-mile stretch, helping to preserve the road’s historic character.

Alabama’s Coastal Connection ranked #1, while Wyoming’s Mirror Lake Scenic Byway rounded out the list at #50.