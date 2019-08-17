Aspiring Police Officer gets support from every day heroes

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD) – Claire Moore is a young aspiring Police officer.

Often, she will show her support for blue lives with high fives.

According to Moore, she comes from a family of every day heroes.

“My dad’s two brothers they are firefighters and one of my dad’s brothers wife is a nurse,” says Moore.

For years, she’s admired Police Officers and their service to communities.

“They keep us safe, they’re so nice and they can save our lives,” says Moore.

In April of 2019, Moore was injured while competing in a gymnastic competition.

“I was doing a split jump on a trampoline and completely twisted it and popped my ankle out,” says Moore.

Because of her injury, Claire was told some tough news.

“She has to take this whole competition season off. There’s been lots of tears,” says Christina Moore, Claire’s mom.

Soon after, those tears soon turned into smiles when a knock came at her door.

“Her mom came outside and said hey my daughter is pretty down right now because she had an injury and she loves law enforcement could you talk to her, and I said certainly,” says Deputy Ray Holder of Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

Following the initial visit, Deputy Holder delivered 39 patches from departments across the tri county and a few out of state.

His team at the Dorchester County Sheriff’s office collected then delivered them this week.

“As soon as I walked in the room, she lit up. Moments like that made this job worth doing,” says Holder.

For aspiring officer Claire, she’s continuing to advocate for blue lives as she hopes to one day wear a badge proudly.

“It makes you a very good person, and you have feelings involved and it makes you a very strong person because officers are very strong and brave and very caring,” says Claire Moore.

“She’s got the passion for law enforcement. I definitely would look forward to working with her down the road,” says Holder.

The officers say that they plan on supporting Claire through gymnastics and on her pathway to becoming an officer.