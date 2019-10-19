Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired SC breaks ground on new location

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired SC has been serving the tri-county for 83 years with one location in Charleston.

With a growing need for visually impaired services in the Lowcountry, they have now broken ground on a second location in Ladson.

Executive Director Courtney Plotner says that their goal is to reduce the transportation hurdles that a lot of their clients who live in Berkeley and Dorchester County face.

“By offering a centralized, second location, ABVI will be able to further increase access to our services for individuals that live in all three of the counties we serve,” says Plotner. Executive Director Courtney Plotner

Officials say that there are 15,000-20,000 individuals with a visual impairment in the tri-county area. They hope that expansion will help reach many others.

ABVI has held multiple fundraisers and recently recieved a $5,000 grant from Roper St. Francis Physicians’ Endowment to help aid the cost of expansion.

Executive Director Courtney Plotner says that blind and visually impaired individuals need more resources in the Lowcountry.

“Services for vision loss are few and far between in our state as a whole but especially in the Lowcountry,” says Plotner. “We knew we needed to step up to be able to do more so we can help individuals with blindness and visual impairment lead more fulfilled lives.” Executive Director Courtney Plotner

ABVI offers a wide variety of programs, therapy sessions, social opportunities and trainings.

Their program, “Own Your Life,” has helped over 300 people in the Lowcountry. With the addition of their second location; they expect to triple that number in the next 3 years.

Stay tuned for updates on their expansion plan.