Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired SC receives $5K grant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (ABVI) South Carolina branch has received a $5,000 grant from Dominion Energy to put towards improving therapy programs in the Lowcountry.

The money will go to the Low Vision Occupational Therapy Program, which “helps adults who are blind, visually impaired, or have a progressive eye condition… make the most of their remaining vision [and] reduce the impact of their disability.”

Participants regain independence and learn adaptive ways to do everyday tasks like cooking, brushing teeth, and rejoining the workforce. The program also “helps older individuals age safely in place” and reduces the risk of falls.

Almost all services are provided to patients free of charge, thanks to donations like the one from Dominion Energy.