ATF investigating fire at Palms Apartments

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Federal investigators are deploying to Charleston to help investigators determine the cause of a large apartment fire in West Ashley.

Officials with the Charleston Fire Department requested assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives National Response Team to investigate the Palms Apartment fire.

The early morning fire destroyed five buildings and damaged two others on Monday. Nearly 180 people were displaced because of the fire.

“We have a large number of Charleston residents without a home this week, so it’s important to us to help find out why,” said Charlotte Field Division’s Special Agent in Charge Vince Pallozzi. “ATF is joining our local and state fire and law enforcement agencies on this investigation and will assist in any way we can.”

The Charlotte Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are working with ATF agents in a joint investigation.

No injuries were reported.