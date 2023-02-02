NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man wanted on two charges of attempted murder was arrested Wednesday following a vehicle and foot chase in North Charleston, according to a report obtained by counton2.com.

An officer with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said they observed a Volkswagen Passat pull out of a parking lot onto Rivers Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m.

But instead of turning into the nearest lane, police said the vehicle proceeded across three lanes of travel before making a U-turn on Rivers Avenue.

The officer attempted to make a traffic stop as the driver approached the I-526 on-ramp but the driver kept moving and a pursuit ensued.

“The vehicle accelerated to excessive speeds on I-526 and utilized the emergency lane during the attempt to evade law enforcement,” an officer said in their report.

The vehicle eventually made a right turn onto W. Montague Avenue from I-526 and traveled through a surrounding neighborhood before turning into the driveway of a home off Firestone Road. The suspect then ran on foot.

Police said the driver was spotted carrying a small black bag while running. When the suspect was apprehended behind a shed at the back of the property, he had dropped a black and silver handgun, and inside the bag – which was found hanging on the opposite side of a wooden fence – was a second gun that came back as stolen.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Vincent Manigault, who had two active warrants for attempted murder out of the North Charleston Police Department.

Manigault was first taken to North Charleston City Hall where he was served the warrants and then taken to the Charleston County Detention Center.