Attempted robbery led to fatal shooting of man, juvenile outside gas station

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Investigators on Thursday released new details about a fatal double shooting outside a gas station on Dorchester Road.

The shooting happened last month at the Valero gas station.

During a press conference, Major Ken Hagge with the North Charleston Police Department said a complete investigation revealed the shooting was the result of an attempted armed robbery.

According to Maj. Hagge, 14-year-old Eisa Shourpaje was inside the gas station speaking to an employee when 25-year-old Dashawn Bowens entered the store on September 29th.

Video revealed Bowens shopped for a moment before approaching the cash register with a large amount of money, something investigators say caught Shourpaje’s eye.

Bowens paid for his items and entered the restroom. At that time, Maj. Hagge stated the 14-year-old exited the building, went around back, and then returned to the front where he met Bowens in the parking lot.

At that time, Shourpaje pulled out a fire arm to rob Bowens.

Bowens was shot and a struggle ensured. Both ended up on the ground where the 14-year-old was shot once.

Maj. Hagge stated Bowens was able to get up and ran across the street where he then collapsed.

Shourpaje died at the Medical University of South Carolina the evening of September 30th; Bowens was pronounced dead at MUSC on October 3rd.

Maj. Hagge said investigators received numerous videos and eyewitness statements regarding the case, as well as forensic evidence.