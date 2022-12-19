MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Grab your raspberry beret and get ready to party like it’s 1999. You can ring in the new year with a Prince-themed New Year’s Eve party happening in Mount Pleasant.

Dance the night away as DJ Silk T spins music throughout the night and musician Eddie Bush will give a special live Prince performance.

Guests are invited to wear their best purple fashion and enjoy three bars, five lounges, a large dance floor, and heavy hors d’oeuvres. A champagne toast will accompany the grand countdown to the new year.

‘Purple Reign’ will take place at The Shriner’s Auditorium in Mount Pleasant on Saturday, December 31st from 8:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m.

Tickets cost $195 per person and include all food and drinks. You must be 21+ to attend. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.