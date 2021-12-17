Attorney arrested after using a client’s funds for personal use, report shows

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local attorney has been arrested and charged after allegedly using a client’s money for personal use.

The victim told investigators that she was involved in a civil lawsuit in federal court and hired attorney John K. Blincow to handle the case.

According to an incident report, the woman provided Blincow with two checks for expenses related to the lawsuit. One, which totaled $50,000, was for a retainer for his services.

She issued a second check totaling $25,000 as an advance for expenses related to expert testimony.

Reports show the civil lawsuit was ultimately dismissed, and the client requested to have the balance of her funds returned.

But after several attempts to get her money back, police said she recorded a phone call in which Blincow admitted to using the funds for personal use.

Blincow was arrested and charged with one count of felony breach of trust with fraudulent intent.