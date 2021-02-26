‘Public nuisance’ lawsuit filed against JUUL for its impact on students within the Charleston County School District

FILE – In this Dec. 20, 2018, file photo Juul products are displayed at a smoke shop in New York. The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, sued to break up the multibillion-dollar partnership between tobacco giant Altria and e-cigarette startup Juul Labs. In a legal filing Wednesday, the watchdog agency said the financial and business dealings between the companies amounted to an agreement not to compete.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A lawsuit filed on Thursday alleges JUUL vaping products were marketed to minors and create a public nuisance affecting the Charleston County School District.

The lawsuit, which was filed in a Charleston County Circuit Court, alleges that the “Defendants’ marketing strategy, advertising, and product design targets minors, especially teenagers, and has dramatically increased the use of e-cigarettes amongst minors, including the student body in Charleston County School District. Defendants’ conduct has caused many students to become addicted to Defendants’ e-cigarette products.”

Attorneys say in additional to severe health consequences, “widespread “JUULing” has placed severe burdens on society and schools in particular.”

The lawsuit seeks: (click here to read the lawsuit)

1: Entry of an Order that the conduct alleged herein constitutes a public nuisance under South Carolina law;

2: Entry of an Order that the Defendants are jointly and severally liable;

3: Entry of an Order requiring the Defendants to abate the public nuisance described herein and to deter and/or prevent the resumption of such nuisance;

4: Enjoining Defendants from engaging in further actions causing or contributing to the public nuisance as described herein;

5: Awarding equitable relief to fund prevention education and addiction treatment, as well as to abate the nuisance;

6: Awarding actual, compensatory, and punitive damages;

7: Awarding reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs of suit;

8: Awarding pre-judgment and post-judgment interest; and

9: Such other and further relief as the Court deems just and proper.

The lawsuit was filed by The Solomon Law Group, LLC, along with Halligan, Mahoney & Williams, P.A., and Frazer PLC.