CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The legal battle continues as a Lowcountry charter school is about one week away from closing after the district that oversees the school voted to revoke its charter.

Now, the South Carolina Public Charter School District (SCPCSD) is responding to a Motion to Stay on the revocation decision filed by the charter school, Charleston Advancement Academy, in SC Administrative Law Court on June 16.

During a hearing on Wednesday, the judge did not decide on the matter and instead kept the case under advisement to make a ruling at a later time.

News 2 obtained the documents filed by SCPCSD detailing their argument on why the motion should be denied. Attorneys argue “CAA would not suffer irreparable harm because it maintains its right to appeal” and “CAA students have multiple options for other schools to attend.”

CAA attorneys claim the revocation decision “was underpinned and motivated by likely unethical and illegal financial ties between SCPCSD officials and a for-profit, Chicago-based private sector company that provides school management services for a fee, Acceleration Academies (AA).”

AA worked with CAA when it opened in 2018.

SCPCSD attorney, Edward Pritchard, said this stems from emails sent in 2019 from one of the leaders of AA, Joseph Wise, to the former SCPCSD Superintendent. In the email, Wise said, “We will get well prepared to present a proposal to be considered for a fast track charter approval consideration so we can get ready to receive kids and staff when the CAA plan implodes.”

CAA attorneys claim these emails show evidence of SCPCSD officials and AA leaders conspiring to “assist AA in establishing a new charter school for the purpose of stealing CAA’s at-risk students and the tens of millions of dollars that follow them.”

In their response filed, SCPCSD attorneys said “CAA does not explain how that conspiracy if it ever existed persists under the current Superintendent.” Attorneys also argue that “CAA does not explain why the District would have allowed it [CAA] to amend its charter in 2020 or allowed a third charter school to open in the same area if it was anxious to send CAA students to another charter school.”

In the district’s order suggesting the motion be denied, attorneys further explained the decision to revoke CAA’s charter, citing evidence that the school failed to meet its goal specifically related to graduation rates and credit attainment.

“The Court therefore finds CAA failed to show it will suffer an unusual hardship if the Board’s decision to revoke its charter is not stayed,” the proposed order reads.

A judge has not yet made a decision. Attorneys for CAA told News 2 on Wednesday they are hopeful to receive a ruling from the judge by the end of the week.