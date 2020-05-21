Attractions across the state allowed to reopen, including the South Carolina Aquarium

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Wednesday, Governor Henry McMaster greenlighted a new category for reopening; this time attractions and close-contact sports are getting the go ahead to get started.

This weekend, the South Carolina Aquarium will be back in business. Opening back up this week in particular has special meaning, Aquarium Officials say:

“The aquarium is turning 20 this week, and I can’t imagine a better birthday gift than to reopen our doors to the community.” Kevin Mills, President and CEO of the South Carolina Aquarium

On Friday the aquarium will be welcoming back members and Saturday they will open back up to the public, with a few new guidelines in place:

“We have spent weeks preparing to make sure we have the safest environment possible. We will ensure that there is social distancing, we are only allowing in 15% of our normal capacity at a time, we are encouraging people to wear masks and to be respectful of the other guests, and we are eliminating, temporarily, some of our public programs in places where it might get crowded otherwise.” Kevin Mills, President and CEO of the South Carolina Aquarium

While they have been closed, President and CEO Kevin Mills says the animals have been well cared for, but some of them miss seeing the smiling faces of visitors.

“So the animals have had exceptional care, but I think there are probably a few that have missed some of the guests that walk by and are part of their routine.” Kevin Mills, President and CEO of the South Carolina Aquarium

The Aquarium is just one of many places allowed to reopen Friday across the state. Patriots Point will also reopen, along with smaller attractions like miniature golf courses and arcades.

Governor McMaster also had some big news for all of the athletes in the state: organized activity practices can resume on May 30th and competition play will be back in action on June 15th.

