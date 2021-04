CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Auntie Anne’s is celebrating National Pretzel Day April 26 with some delicious deals.

Customers who sign up through the Pretzel Perks app can get a free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel, no purchase necessary.

Also through the Pretzel Perks app, the chain is offering free delivery for orders $12 and up April 26-30.

If just one free pretzel won’t do, customers can enter an Instagram contest April 26-30, where five people will win free pretzels for a year.