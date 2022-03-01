BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are cracking down on unsafe driving along Clements Ferry Road.

Law enforcement agencies are partnering to conduct traffic enforcement operations on sections of Clements Ferry Rd. over the next few days following complaints about roadway safety and increased collisions.

Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with the Charleston Police Department said growth along Clements Ferry Rd. has increased significantly over the past few years.

“As the area continues to undergo improvement projects to accommodate increased roadway demands, CPD and its partners are committed to educating citizens and enforcing traffic laws in an effort to foster safe driving practices,” Sgt. Wolfsen said.

Both the Charleston Police Department and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office will conduct the traffic safety operations.