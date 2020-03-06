Authorities arrest 2 women on unrelated tax violations

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two women were arrested this week for unrelated tax violations.

According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, 42-year-old Conita Latrell Hill, of Dorchester County, filed her 2016 and 2017 tax returns late and made no payments on her tax bill of $21,167 for both years.

Hill then failed to file her 2018 tax return and did not pay any of her $10,991 tax liability.

The SC Department of Revenue said her grass income totaled more than $540,000 for all three years.

She is charged with three counts of failing to file Individual Income Tax returns or pay her tax and one count of furnishing false tax information.

Meanwhile, 44-year-old Dwanrhea Sharnette Williams was arrested on Friday and charged with three counts of tax evasion.

Officials say she did not file Individual Income Tax returns for 2016 – 2018 with a gross income of more than $285,000.

Williams is charged with evading more than $13,000 in taxes.