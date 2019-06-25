Authorities arrest suspect in deadly shooting at Motel 6

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston arrested a suspect who shot a man at a motel in Ashley Phosphate Road.

According to NCPD Spokesman Spencer Pryor, the North Charleston Intelligence Led Policing Unit arrested William D. Jones, III of Summerville for the fatal shooting incident that took place at the Motel 6 on Sunday.

Police said they found a man who had been shot at the motel just before 5:00 p.m. that evening.

He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Pryor said Jones was arrested at a residence in Summerville with the assistance of U.S. Marshals and the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and has been charged with murder.

Jones is expected in bond court Tuesday morning.