NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities have identified the man they found Monday during a missing person report.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 22-year-old Kiyuon Reese from North Charleston was discovered Monday at 11:13 a.m. during an investigation into a missing persons report.

Chief Deputy Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says the cause of death is pending and autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the incident as a homicide.