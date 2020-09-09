Authorities identify man killed in hit-and-run on I-26

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities have identified the man that died from his injuries in a hit-and-run on I-26 Sunday.

Authorities identify the victim as Berry Lance Davis, a 37-year-old male, from Lumberton, N.C. The incident happened Sunday at 3:30 a.m. on I-26 near mile marker 216.

According to Chief Deputy Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal, Mr. Davis was pronounced dead at MUSC Monday from blunt force injures he sustained from the collision.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.