Authorities investigating after someone fired shots into a Kingstree Dollar General store

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after someone fired shots at a Dollar General, striking people inside the store.

According to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened Monday on Sumter Highway in Kingstree.

Investigators said the victims were inside the store when they heard several shots being fired. Two bullet holes were seen which had penetrated the front window.

One person suffered minor injuries and was treated by EMS on the scene.

A suspect was not located, and a motive is not currently known.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office at 843-355-6381.