Dorchester County deputies investigating two moving companies for fraud, breach of trust

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating two out-of-state moving companies for breach of trust and fraud.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted this month by three victims regarding moving scams.

Two incidents involving Sirius Van Lines, which were reported to the department on Friday, are being investigated by DCSO’s Criminal Investigations Unit. Another case involving Landmark Movers is being investigated by the FBI.

According to an incident report, one of the victims said she was advised by Landmark Movers to provide a $1,810 down payment. The victim told deputies that after making the downpayment, she was never contacted until she went onto to company’s website and threatened to change companies.

She states that three movers came to her home and advised that they were only able to move half of her belongings and came back the following afternoon to finish the job.

After paying $3,355 to have her belongings shipped to California, the victim told deputies the movers blocked her number and refused to return her calls.

Another victim contracted with Sirius Van Lines to have his household items moved from Summerville to Florida in June. He said the company has given him multiple delivery dates, but none have been made nor has the company reached out to him to explain the delivery issues.

The victim requested an exact location for his belongings, but that was never provided, according to a report.

Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said both companies have multiple bad reviews posted on many different websites.

“If you are moving or planning on moving, please do your due diligence and make sure the company you are dealing with is legitimate and registered with www.fmcsa.dot.gov,” the department said.

Each victim in these cases sustained a loss of $25,000 or more in charges and missing furniture.

If you have any information about either of these companies, you are asked to contact the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.