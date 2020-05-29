Authorities investigating fatal crash that happened early Friday in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a fatal collision which happened early Friday morning in North Charleston.

According to Deputy Chief Scott Deckard with the North Charleston Police Department, the two-vehicle crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. in the area of Ashley Phosphate Road and Plantation Road.

One of the vehicles left the roadway and came to rest in a retention ditch.

The driver of the vehicle that ended up in the ditch was transported to an area hospital where they later died.

Officials say the cause of the collision is under investigation by the North Charleston Police Department Traffic Unit.

A name of the victim has not yet been released.