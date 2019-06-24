Coroner identifies victim following homicide incident at Motel 6 in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim following the fatal shooting at the Motel 6 in North Charleston.

Deputy Coroner Elizabeth J. Dobbins stated that Timothy A. Brock, 26, from the Charleston area, died at 5:09 p.m. at Trident Hospital due to a gunshot wound from an incident that occurred on Ashley Phosphate Road.

On June 23rd at approximately 4:37 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Motel 6 on Ashley Phosphate in reference to a shooting.

The incident report stated that upon arrival officers located the victim along the hallway. The Charleston County EMS arrived on scene and transported the victim to Trident, authorities added.

The authorities were advised that a light-colored sedan with four occupants had fled the area and were possibly the suspects.

Public Information Officer Spencer Pryor stated that no arrests were made at this time.