Authorities investigating Saturday night robbery on the College of Charleston campus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an on-campus robbery at the College of Charleston.

The Department of Public Safety said two people entered a building on Warren Street around 9:00 p.m. Saturday after following a resident who had just entered the building.

“The suspects entered a second story room and was soon confronted by a resident in the room,” officials said in a Cougar Alert message. “The suspects fled the building after taking a small amount cash.”

The individuals were last seen on Warren Street near Thomas Street.

A description of the suspects identified them as being 5’10”, one was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and a blue surgical mask. The other was wearing black pants, a black hoodie, and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department.

