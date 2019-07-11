Authorities make 10th arrest in Operation: Lowcountry Lowline

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) A two-year-old drug bust investigation has led to the arrest of 10 people.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Operation: Lowcountry Lowline at North Charleston City Hall.

The mission includes a multi-agency task force to take down as many criminals as possible.

By Wednesday, only nine of the suspects had been arrested. But during bond court Thursday is was announced the tenth suspect was apprehended.

That suspect is Johnny Lee Simmons, who turned himself into the FBI Thursday. He now faces two counts of possession of cocaine and distribution of cocaine.

Simmons was not issued bond today but will be detained until he goes before a judge again on Tuesday of next week.

Three other suspects were in court:

Devant Porcher: Named in 14 of 15 counts in the drug bust. Porcher is accused of conspiracy and distribution of four different drugs; cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin, and was given a $250,000 security bond.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is looking to appeal.

Melinda Lynch is accused of delivering meth and heroin for Porcher and was given a $350,000 security bond.

Jarvis Behrens is accused of fleeing from police and throwing cocaine out of the window while doing so.

When police pulled him over, he said he ran because he had a gun in the car. Behrens is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm.

On Wednesday, he was arrested at his girlfriend’s house where FBI found a stolen gun out of Dorchester County and another gun on top of the refrigerator. He was denied bond.

Two other suspects were released on bond Wednesday. The rest will appear in court on Monday.

During Wednesday’s news conference, Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said he’s dedicating the task force’s work to the families who have lost ones.

What is next for the task force? They are keeping it under wraps but said this is just the beginning.