Deputies search for suspect after fleeing shooting incident in Summerville

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Von Ohsen road, according to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.

Authorities are searching for Robert Edward Millen, 25, of Summerville after a reported shooting incident after a dispute over a firearm.

The news release stated that Millen left the residence in the vehicle pictured.

Officials added that the Charleston County EMS, Charleston-Berkeley Fire Department is on the scene too.

Dispatch stated that the initial call came in at 6:14 p.m.

Millen is wanted for two counts of Attempted Murder and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Robert Edward Millen, please contact Detective Will Muirheid at (843) 554-2238 or via email at wmuirheid@charlestoncounty.org.

After hours please contact CCSO dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
24

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Across the Lowcountry

More Charleston County News
More Berkeley County News
More Dorchester County News
More Georgetown County News
More Colleton County News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss