Deputies search for suspect after fleeing shooting incident in Summerville

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Von Ohsen road, according to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.

Authorities are searching for Robert Edward Millen, 25, of Summerville after a reported shooting incident after a dispute over a firearm.

The news release stated that Millen left the residence in the vehicle pictured.

Officials added that the Charleston County EMS, Charleston-Berkeley Fire Department is on the scene too.

Dispatch stated that the initial call came in at 6:14 p.m.

Millen is wanted for two counts of Attempted Murder and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Robert Edward Millen, please contact Detective Will Muirheid at (843) 554-2238 or via email at wmuirheid@charlestoncounty.org.

After hours please contact CCSO dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

