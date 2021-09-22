Officials clear early morning incident at Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, no injuries reported

MT. PLEASANT, S.C (WCBD) – Officials responded to an early morning reported structure fire at a local Mt. Pleasant hotel.
According to dispatch, the call for a structure fire came in at 4:42 a.m. for the Charleston Harbor Resort – Harborside Hotel on Patriots Point Rd.
Multiple agencies were on the scene responding to the incident including the Mt. Pleasant Police Department and Mt. Pleasant Fire Department.
News 2 crews reported seeing smoke coming from the area just before 5:00 a.m. All guests were evacuated as officials worked to determine the cause of the smell of smoke and smoke on the scene.
Authorities reported at 5:50 a.m. that employees and guests were being allowed back into the building after they were able to isolate the incident.
No injuries were reported.
Get breaking news alerts on your phone. Download the free News 2 mobile app. CLICK HERE.