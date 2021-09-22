Officials clear early morning incident at Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, no injuries reported

MT. PLEASANT, S.C (WCBD) – Officials responded to an early morning reported structure fire at a local Mt. Pleasant hotel.

According to dispatch, the call for a structure fire came in at 4:42 a.m. for the Charleston Harbor Resort – Harborside Hotel on Patriots Point Rd.

Multiple agencies were on the scene responding to the incident including the Mt. Pleasant Police Department and Mt. Pleasant Fire Department.

News 2 crews reported seeing smoke coming from the area just before 5:00 a.m. All guests were evacuated as officials worked to determine the cause of the smell of smoke and smoke on the scene.

Authorities reported at 5:50 a.m. that employees and guests were being allowed back into the building after they were able to isolate the incident.

No injuries were reported.

BREAKING: Crews on scene of reported fire at Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina. All guests being evacuated. @WCBD pic.twitter.com/pEEuNgPHfB — Amaris L. Jenkins (@AmarisJenkinsTV) September 22, 2021