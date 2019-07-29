Authorities responding to suspect barricaded in room at North Charleston hotel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are responding to a suspect who is barricaded inside a North Charleston hotel room.

According to Deputy Chief Scott Deckard with the North Charleston Police Department, officers responded to assist the US Marshals in a warrant service at the Hampton Inn located at 3020 W. Montague Avenue.







Upon arrival, Chief Deputy Deckard said the suspect was barricaded inside a room.

NCPD SWAT and negotiators responded and tried to talk the suspect out of the room.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is assisting at the scene and providing air support.

This is a developing story. Count on us for updates as they become available.

