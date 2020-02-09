Authorities search for man that assaulted deputy in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are searching for a man that assaulted a deputy.

While patrolling hotels on Holiday Drive, a deputy noticed the passenger of a black Toyota Camry throw a blue and black lunch box from the vehicle.

The deputy noticed a significant odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The passenger attempted to flee and while the deputy tried to detain him and wait for backup, the passenger assaulted her.

The deputy used her department-issued taser, but the passenger was able to get back on his feet and run through an opening in the fence line to a neighboring hotel.

A search of the vehicle and a K-9 was conducted.

The passenger was later identified as Derian Termaine Tartt.

Tartt is facing several charges that include Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine – 2nd Offense, Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA – 2nd Offense, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana – 1st Offense, Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II Narcotics and Resisting Arrest with Assault on Law Enforcement.

Tartt previously faced Berkeley County charges in 2012 of Resisting Arrest and Possession of Marijuana, he also has previous weapons charges out of Charleston County.

Tartt is known to be in the Boulder Bluff community and according to his Facebook page, he’s a travel agent with “Travel with Tartt.”

If anyone has any information on this incident, contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-723-3800.