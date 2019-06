JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a strong armed robbery on Johns Island Thursday night.

Public Information Officer Roger Antonio stated that the incident took place at the Dollar General in the 900 block of Main Road.

No injuries were reported, Antonio added.

Authorities stated that the suspect is an older black male, 5’ 08” slim build, driving a gold newer model minivan.