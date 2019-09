DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County are searching for a teenager who has been missing since late last week.

Nathan Tarpein, a 10th-grade student at Ashley Ridge High School, has not been seen or heard from since he exited a school bus on Beverly Drive in Ladson on Thursday afternoon.

If you have seen Nathan or know his whereabouts, you are urged to contact Dorchester Police