VIDEO: Authorities searching for suspect after vehicle pursuit in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are responding to a vehicle pursuit that occurred on Highway 17 in West Ashley Tuesday morning.

It happened along Savannah Highway near the Oak Forest Neighborhood, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Video sent to News 2 shows the suspect vehicle hitting a stop strip on Highway 17 and continue moving. Deputies say the suspect eventually fled from the vehicle after the pursuit.

The sheriff’s office helicopter is assisting patrol deputies in the search.

No other details were provided. Count on us for updates.

