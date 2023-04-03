FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- Authorities are searching for a vehicle involved in an early morning hit-and-run on Folly Beach over the weekend.

According to the Folly Beach Department of Public Safety, a pedestrian was struck by a passing car while crossing at the intersection of Center Street and W. Cooper Avenue around 12:20 a.m. Saturday.

The vehicle — believed to be a red 2016 Nissan Altima — reportedly fled the scene and officers were unable to immediately locate it.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information, including possible photos or video footage, is asked to contact the Folly Beach Department of Public Safety at (843) 588-2433.