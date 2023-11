NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Wednesday night, North Charleston Police (NCPD) responded to River Avenue at Easy Street, where an auto-pedestrian accident occurred.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital, where they died due to injuries from the incident, according to authorities.

NCPD Traffic and Unit and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.

The identity of the victim has not been released.