NCPD: Cyclist dies in crash with truck on Northbridge, lanes remain closed

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: North Charleston PD says a cyclist had died as a result of this crash.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An auto-pedestrian crash has closed the northbound lanes on Northbridge (Cosgrove Avenue) Tuesday afternoon.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, a truck struck a cyclist on the bridge.

Officials say the cyclist was taken to an area hospital with “significant injuries,” according to NCPD.

Emergency crews are currently on the scene.

Witnesses say Sam Rittenberg Boulevard between Poston and I-26 are closed heading towards North Charleston, and traffic heading towards West Ashley is down to one lane.

No other details were provided. Count on 2 for the latest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES