Charleston PD investigating deadly auto-pedestrian crash on Ashley River Road

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A portion of Ashley River Road is closed due to a deadly auto-pedestrian crash Thursday night.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the crash happened in the 1600 block of Ashley River Road between Parsonage and Plainview Road.

The male pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. 

Charleston PD’s Major Accident Investigation Team is on scene.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES