Charleston PD investigating deadly auto-pedestrian crash on Ashley River Road

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A portion of Ashley River Road is closed due to a deadly auto-pedestrian crash Thursday night.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the crash happened in the 1600 block of Ashley River Road between Parsonage and Plainview Road.

The male pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Charleston PD’s Major Accident Investigation Team is on scene.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.