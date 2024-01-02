SAINT STEPHEN, S.C. (WCBD) – A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Highway 52 near Peru Road in Saint Stephen Monday night.

Sherifdeen Aigoro, 40, was pronounced dead on the scene when first responders arrived around 10:09 p.m.

A Nissan Sedan was traveling eastbound on Hwy 52 when the vehicle hit the victim, identified as Aigoro, said the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP).

The driver of the sedan was not injured in the accident.

Berkeley County EMS, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, and North Berkeley Fire and Rescue responded to the incident, according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office (BCCO).

BCCO and SCHP are investigating this incident.