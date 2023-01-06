CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Southern University’s former head football coach, Autry Denson Jr., will serve as athletic director at Northwood Academy.

Denson’s contract with CSU was not extended in November 2022.

The Northwood Academy School Board said Denson is known for his drive to excel, his character, and his considerable accomplishments which went into their decision to appoint him as athletic director.

“Coach Denson knows what it takes to become a highly successful collegiate and professional athlete,” the school said in its announcement.

Denson played professional football for numerous teams including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Detroit Lions, and the Montreal Alouettes.

Coach Nat Stoner will serve as Athletic Liaison through the leadership transition, and will continue to teach Northwood Academy students and coach Northwood Academy Baseball.