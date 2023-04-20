NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines will add a second route from Charleston International Airport (CHS) to the northeast this summer.

Avelo announced Thursday it would add nonstop service between the Lowcountry and Wilmington Airport (ILG) in Wilmington, DE — located about 20 miles from Philadelphia.

“Charleston – say hello to Avelo, again,” Andrew Levy, Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO said. “This new route to the Wilmington / Philadelphia area exemplifies our ongoing commitment to bringing Avelo’s low fares, industry-leading reliability and caring service to Charleston travelers. Getting to the four-state Delaware Valley region is now easier than ever.”

The carrier will be the only airline that flys from Charleston to Delaware. Service will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays beginning June 23, with one-way fares starting at $39.

“Avelo’s decision to schedule service to Wilmington not only illustrates the Lowcountry of Charleston’s appeal to residents of the Delaware Valley but also provides our travelers more options when planning their trips,” Elliott Summey, Executive Director and CEO at Charleston International Airport, said. “We look forward to Avelo continuing to increase their nonstop destinations in the Charleston region.”

Avelo Airlines currently offers nonstop service from CHS to Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) in Connecticut.