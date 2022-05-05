CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Avelo Airlines on Thursday is taking flight from Charleston International Airport with a new service to New Haven, Connecticut.

Avelo Airlines is the only airline from Charleston to offer nonstop service to Tweed-New Haven.

“We’re excited to officially begin service in Charleston and start Charleston’s first nonstop route to Southern Connecticut,” said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “With our low fares and Boeing 737 jetliners, it’s the most convenient and accessible way to get to Southern Connecticut – for both your wallet and your inflight experience.”

Avelo Airlines announced its new route in February and is the 12th airline to serve Charleston.

The airline made another announcement in April of an additional service from CHS to Orlando which starts in June.

More information on Avelo Airlines can be found at aveloair.com.