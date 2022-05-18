NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Less than a month after announcing nonstop service from Charleston to Orlando, Avelo Airlines says the route has been suspended.

The low-cost airline announced it would begin flying between Charleston International Airport and Orlando International Airport in late June, but a message was sent out to travelers earlier this week that said flights had been canceled.

Avelo cited the cost of jet fuel as the reason for suspension and that the price now accounted for half of the airline’s operating costs. As of May 13, the price of jet fuel was $166.4/bbl, down 5.6% since the previous week.

In a message to customers, Avelo Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said “this was a painful call for us to make given the initial excitement about this route,” but that flying to Orlando was no longer “economically viable” for the company with jet fuel costing more than $5 per gallon.

The airline said each affected customer received an email notifying them of the cancelation and will be issued a full refund.

A spokesperson for the airline said they will look to reinstate the service once fuel prices decrease.

“Our goal is to offer low fares to our Customers, so when fuel gets really high, we have to raise our prices and when they get out of hand high, we don’t want Customers having to deal with those costs.“ Avelo Airlines Spokesperson

Avelo said they will continue service between Charleston and Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport.